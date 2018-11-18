PDP Sarpanch candidate, supporters join Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
The People's Democratic Party suffered a blow when a dozen of its workers including the contesting candidate from Sirender halqa of Arin Block of Bandipora joined Congress party.
The party spokesperson said in a function held at Srinagar a dozen of political workers from PDP and other parties joined Congress party and resolved to work for further strengthening the party in Bandipora constituency.
The spokesperson said that expressing full faith on MLA Bandipora Usman Majid's leadership, the new entrants said they are joining Congress because they feel this is the only party that can guarantee the unity of Jammu and Kashmir and steer the state to peace, progress and prosperity. “Congress is the only which works for the welfare and uplift of the poor and downtrodden in the state,” they said.
According to the spokesperson, one of the new entrants to the Congress said, “The ruling party was playing with the lives of Kashmiri people and with their dignity and honour. This is the reason that I have resigned from the party and joined the Congress. “Workers said that they were fed up by the divisive politics being nurtured by PDP who want to divide the society.”
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, MLA Bandipora Usman Majid assured them to come up to their expectations and continue to struggle for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden people initiated by the party.
He said that the doors of the party were always open for those who believe in the program and policies of the Congress and have faith in its leadership.