Over 900 civic action programmes conducted in Jammu region: Army

Press Trust of India
The Army has conducted over 900 civic action programmes across Jammu region this year with the focus on youth and poor population living in far flung areas.
Under operation 'Sadhbavana' (goodwill) the Army says it has build a strong bond with the residents of remote pockets who are facing lot of hardships due to lack of basic facilities, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.
"We have organised over 900 civic action programmes across Jammu region comprising 10 districts this year, benefiting thousands of people.
"The major thrust is on poor population living in the hilly districts especially the youth besides the ex-servicemen who are being educated about the latest schemes being announced from time to time for their welfare and address their problems, the army officer said.
He said this was in addition to the rescue missions undertaken by the force to help accidents victims and those stranded in inaccessible areas during snowfall."Hundreds of people were rescued and some of them evacuated by choppers to save their lives in the recent past".
He said the Army has organised 104 medical and veterinary aid camps this year, providing free service to the needy at their door steps.