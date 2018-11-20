Officials and land grabbers

As part of its anti-encroachment drive, DFO Anantnag Forest Division said on Monday that they have retrieved 31.20 hectare of encroached forest land from land grabbers during the current year (2018). The DFO revealed that out of 31.20 hectares of retrieved land, 4.95 hectares was retrieved last week adding that major portion of this evicted land will be brought under fencing and plantation under various schemes. Unabated encroachment in the state is a chronic problem. Authorities have to deal with not only the land grabbers but people as well who violate the norms in areas where building and construction work are restricted. Earlier, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority carried out its anti-encroachment drive in Srinagar city and its outskirts. In the pictures taken by officials at the site of demolition of illegal structures, people could be seen protesting and resisting the efforts of LAWDA officials. While the lake areas in Kashmir are shrinking, so is the forest cover. It is relatively easier for the land grabbers to illegally usurp and encroach upon the forest land as there is little or no watch on these areas. Forest official need to be more vigilant to check the encroachments and retrieve land from the grabbers. What is unfortunate is the immense loss to the state following its tardy efforts to retrieve the state land and public property from grabbers. The massive failure in this direction was poor achievements in Roshni Scheme that has been marred by scam allegations. Land records in J&K have always arrested the attention of the watchdogs. Despite assurances by different governments that the records will be digitized and made public to minimize illegal grabbing, nothing has come out to assuage the situation in Kashmir so far. While as in Jammu more than 80 lakh revenue records and maps have been digitized. There is more than a single authority to check encroachments in the state, yet the usurpers and land grabbers are unmoved. It is so because both the law on encroachment and its enforcement are weak in the state. Governor’s administration must look into the past and find out why the flagship Roshni Scheme failed. That the officials have been involved and in their connivance many wrongs have happened in the state cannot be ruled out. It is these culprits who need to be taken to task first, as without their involvement we may not have to witness the grim reality.