NC believes in inclusive politics: Sagar

Many Congress workers join party
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 13 Nov:
National Conference on Tuesday said that the party has offered supreme sacrifices for the honour and dignity of the state and that the party draws its strength from the people.
Addressing party functionaries here at party headquarters Nawa -e -Subh, party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar welcomed scores of Congress workers led by Showkat Ahmad Gojwari and women’s wing functionaries from Hazratbal into the fold of National Conference. Among others who were present on the occasion include Sr. Provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon, District President, Srinagar Peer Afaq, Vice President YNC Ahsan Pardesi and other party functionaries.
Sagar while welcoming the new entrants into the party fold said that he anticipates that they will work to strengthen the party at grassroots. “National Conference is a people’s party. We have many feathers in our cap be it land to the tiller, the establishment of Panchayati Raj institutions and constituting single line administration. Besides that our party leadership stood like a wall to guard the special position of our state,” he said.
Welcoming the women’s wing of local political workers into National Conference, Sagar said that the National Conference believes in gender equality. “Our party constitution reflects the progressive vision of our veterans,” he said.
General Secretary said that the doors of the party are open for all those who want to strengthen the special status of the state. “We believe in inclusive politics and equitable growth of all regions of the state. It is good to see likeminded people join our party fold. The progressive and pro-poor must put-up a joint front under the flag of National Conference,” he said.
The political workers who joined the party asserted that they will strengthen the party at grass root level and that they will put up a strong front against forces who are have been let loose by forces inimical to state’s special status.