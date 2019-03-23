Mysterious fire erupts in ARTO office Bandipora

A mysterious fire erupted inside Asistant Road Transport Office (ARTO) here in north Kashmir's Bandipora District during wee hours on Saturday.
The fire according to witness erupted from office room of ARTO Bandipora localted on 3rd floor in Block C of Mini Secretariat near Madar.
