Mysterious fire erupts in ARTO office Bandipora

March 23, 2019 | M T Rasool

A mysterious fire erupted inside Asistant Road Transport Office (ARTO) here in north Kashmir's Bandipora District during wee hours on Saturday.



The fire according to witness erupted from office room of ARTO Bandipora localted on 3rd floor in Block C of Mini Secretariat near Madar.

The fire erupted inside the clerical room at arround 5 a.m on Saturday, they said

"The offical record and few computers were demaged in the fire."



Officals said that the employees working overnight in Media Monitoring and Media Certification Cell(MCMC) after feeling smoke reported the fire incident and immediately called fire and emergency services who swung into action and contained the fire before spearding to whole block.