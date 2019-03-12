About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MMU calls strike on Saturday against NIA's summon to Mirwaiz

Mutahida Majlis Ulema calls strike on Saturday against NIA's summon to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The call was given by Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam in a press conference at Mirwaiz Manzil.

The call was supported by all religious organisations that were present on the occasion.

MMU has also called for peaceful protest on Friday, after congregational prayers.

