Militants attack CRPF camp

Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama, Nov 20:

 Militants Tuesday evening attacked CRPF camp in Newa village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said militants fired on CRPF camp in Newa village of Pulwama.
“The fire was returned by the CRPF men,” he said.
The official said no loss or injury was reported in the incident.
SP Pulwama Chandan Kohli said sentry of Newa camp observed some suspicious movement near the camp and fired few rounds in air.
Meanwhile, some unknown persons attempted to set a panchayat house on fire in Mighalpora village of Pulwama.
“Their attempt was foiled,” police said.

 

 

 

 

 

