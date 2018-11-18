Migrant teachers accused of rampant absenteeism

Will look into complaints: DSEK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
Rampant absenteeism of teachers appointed under Prime Minister's job package for migrants has hit normal working in valley schools. Director School Education Kashmir says that migrant teachers had gone to Jammu to celebrate Diwali and assures that he will look into the complaints.
Sources disclosed that the migrant KP teachers appointed under Prime Minister’s job package had proceeded to Jammu to celebrate Diwali three days before the shifting of move offices to Jammu just for two days but are yet to resume their duties in different schools of Kashmir valley where they are posted.
“The rampant absenteeism of these migrant KP teachers has hit normal working in schools but government instead of taking action against the absconding teachers says that they have gone to Jammu to celebrate Diwali but Diwali was celebrated almost ten days ago and absconding migrant teachers are yet to resume their duties,” said an insider of the School Education Department on conditions of anonymity.
When contacted Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo said, “The migrant KP teachers appointed under Prime Minister’s job package had gone to Jammu for celebrating Diwali . Most of them must have resumed their duties. We will look into the complaints of the absenteeism of migrant teachers.” (KNS)