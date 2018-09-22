Massive search operation launched in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A joint team of Army's 55RR, 53RR, 23 Para, SOG and CRPF's 182,183 BN launched cordon and search operation around more than half dozen villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.
Reports said that the government forces started massive search operation in Lassipora, Armula, Alaipura, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payen Hajdarpora and Achan areas of Pulwama district.
Pertinently three cops were killed yesterday in Shopian by suspected militants.
While this report was being filed door to door searches were going on in the said areas.(GNS).