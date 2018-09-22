About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Massive search operation launched in Pulwama

Published at September 22, 2018 09:06 AM 0Comment(s)1521views


Massive search operation launched in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A joint team of Army's 55RR, 53RR, 23 Para, SOG and CRPF's 182,183 BN launched cordon and search operation around more than half dozen villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that the government forces started massive search operation in Lassipora, Armula, Alaipura, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payen Hajdarpora and Achan areas of Pulwama district.

Pertinently three cops were killed yesterday in Shopian by suspected militants.

While this report was being filed door to door searches were going on in the said areas.(GNS).

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top