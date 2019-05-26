About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

 

x (x)
 

The US Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers struck at 2:41 am, 80 kilometers southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.

The Peruvian government's emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2, and that the quake was felt in the city of Callao, and the capital, Lima.

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

 

x (x)
 

              

The US Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers struck at 2:41 am, 80 kilometers southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.

The Peruvian government's emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2, and that the quake was felt in the city of Callao, and the capital, Lima.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;