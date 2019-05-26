Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The US Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.



The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers struck at 2:41 am, 80 kilometers southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.



The Peruvian government's emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2, and that the quake was felt in the city of Callao, and the capital, Lima.