LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Kokernag till 9 AM

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Polling in Anantnag district (1st Phase of Anantnag constituency) was dull till 9 AM with people staying in doors in most of the segments and only 1.44 poll percentage recorded.



As per the official data, Bijbehara segnment witnessed the lowest poll percentage of 0.27 till 9 AM while Kokernag recorded 2.5%.



Poll Percentage Breakup



Anantnag AS - 0.85%



Dooru - 1.49%



Kokernag - 2.55%



Shangus - 1.52%



Bijbehara - 0.27%



Pahalgam - 1.91%

