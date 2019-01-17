About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LeT militant arrested by police in Kulgam

Published at January 17, 2019 01:29 PM 0Comment(s)438views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A local militant of Lashkar-eToiba (LeT) outfit was arrested by Special Operation Group (SOG) of police from Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Reports said that police conducted a raid at Chahlan village and arrested a person identified as Mubarak Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rahim Dar.,

Dar, a resident of Redwani Balla was reportedly missing since October, last year.

A police officer that acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted at Chahlan village of Kulgam by the sleuths of SOG and during searches the suspected person was apprehended.

The officer said that the Dar was an active militant (category C) since October last year and was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations initiated," the officer added. (GNS)

