KU constitutes anti-corruption cell at its examination wing

Srinagar, Nov 14:

  In order to bring more transparency and accountability in the system, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad has authorized the constitution of a “cell” in its examination wing to fight corruption.
The said cell, which has been named ‘Campaign against Corruption’ will have Controller of Examinations as its chairman and shall receive any such complaint relating to examinations against any person/officer/ official working in or outside the University of Kashmir.
The cell shall provide a provision for instituting any complaints on the university portal exclusively meant for examination purposes for which only its chairman will have access.
Moreover a separate email address, to which the chairman shall have an exclusive access, has been made available to general public more particularly to the students for registering their complaints against any form of corruption.
All the concerned students, public spirited individuals, NGOs and other stake holders can email at campaignagainstcorruption@rediffmail.com for registering their complaints, if any, against any corrupt practice in the examination wing.

 

 

