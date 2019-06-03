KU appoints Prof Wani as HoD of Political Science

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Noted Political Commentator Professor Gul Mohd Wani has been appointed as Head, Department of Political Science at the University of Kashmir.

An order to this effect was issued here on Thursday, May 30, by Assistant Registrar Administration (TW) of the University.

Prof Wani has expertise in Kashmir and South Asia Studies. Prof Wani has visited several countries, including England, Turkey, Pakistan, Thailand, UAE, Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland and Singapore. He delivered lectures at Queen’s University Belfast and LUMS (Lahore).

Prof Wani is a visiting professor at the Centre for Multi-level Federalism Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi and Centre for Peace and International Relations IUST (Awantipora).

Prof Wani is the State Coordinator for the Centre for the Study Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. He has conducted several election surveys in the state of Jammu and Kashmir including a survey on the State of Democracy in South Asia.

In another order Dr Showkat Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor Department of Psychology has been appointed as Chief Proctor of the University in addition to his own duties.

Meanwhile, in yet another development Prof (Dr) Kaisar Ahmad Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar has been nominated as Dean, School of Medicine.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Vice-Chancellor in the exercise of powers vested in him under section 19 (1) of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, has been pleased to nominate Prof (Dr). Kaisar Ahmad Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar as Dean, School of Medicine for a period of three years or till he attains superannuation whichever is earlier,” reads an order issued by Deputy Registrar Academic of the University.