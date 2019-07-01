Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

July 01, 2019 | Imran Shah

At least 25 passengers died in a minibus accident in Keshwan area of Kishtwar district on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost controll over the bus (JK17-6787) and plunged into deep gorge on the bank of chenab river.

The ill fated bus was was on the way to Kishtwar from Kishwan, reports said.

Reports said more casualities are feared and the rescue operation by police and locals was underway.

Locals are bringing the injured to the district hospital Kishtiwar as no ambulance has reached to the site of the accident, reports said.

Authorities are also making announcements for blood donations for the injured.

Further details awaited.