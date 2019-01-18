Justice Asif Saeed Khosa sworn in as 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at January 18, 2019


Srinagar

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Friday.

Chief justice Khosa will serve as Pak’s top judge for approximately 337 days and is scheduled to retire on Dec 21, 2019, Pak newspaper Dawn reported.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Justice Khosa before an audience of top government and military officials, Supreme Court judges, senior lawyers and dignitaries. “I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour,” said Justice Khosa.

A number of foreign dignitaries took part in the ceremony including Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi, President Supreme Court of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Narin Ferdi Sefik, Chief Judge State of Borno Nigeria Kashim Zannah, former senior puisne judge Supreme Court of India and President Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur, Savita Lokur (spouse), and Sandra E Oxner, former judge and founding president Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, Canada.

