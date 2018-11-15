JK lacks proper Oro-dental health care: DAK

Demands creation of new dental surgeon posts
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Wednesday held a meeting which was attended by core and executive members and headed by President DAK Dr Suahil Naik.
The core agenda of the meet was poor Oro-dental care and facilities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Keeping in view the increasing number of patients in the speciality of oral health care and corresponding lack of human power and infrastructure in the state, it is high time to create posts for Dental Surgeons president DAK, Dr Suahil Naik said.
“It is an established fact that poor and innocent people are forced to consult quacks for Oro-dental ailments as successive state governments have miserably failed in upgrading the said speciality in terms of human resources and infrastructure,” Dr Naik added.
He said it is unfortunate and pathetic that public service commission has not advertised any post of dental surgeons for last 10 years which has created a huge gap in doctor-patient ratio, unemployment and consequent brain drain. It is sad to mention that the number of unemployed dental surgeons have reached to more than 2500.
Dr Owais H Dar, General secretary DAK said that lackadaisical approach of state government to upgrade Dental health care is mainly responsible for epidemics of viral hepatitis especially Hepatitis B &C in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as innocent people are forced to consult quacks. “In pain and agony patient have no option in the public sector and they invariably fall in the trap of quacks, where they usually get infected with the life-limiting disease of hepatitis,” he said.
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has requested the Governor led the administration to take cognizance of this serious health issue and take appropriate steps immediately for the creation of dental surgeon posts and up-gradation of infrastructure in the larger interest of people.