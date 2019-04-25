J&K Bank signs MoU with GMC Srinagar for upgradation of banking infrastructure, dedicates ambulance under CSR

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

We’re heavily invested in JK’s socio-economic development: Chairman JKB

Bank’s contribution in society is huge: Principal GMC

J&K Bank and Government Medical College Srinagar Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for upgradation of banking infrastructure and services in the GMC Srinagar and its associated hospitals in the bank’s corporate headquarters here Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Principal GMC Dr Samia Rashid and Banks Zonal Head for Kashmir Central Tabassum Nazir in presence of Chairman and CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed, Bank’s Executive President R K Chhiber, Presidents G M Sadiq, Arun Gandotra, Rajni Saraf, Muhammad Maqbool Lone and Muhammad Younis Patoo, vice presidents and other senior officers of the bank.

A team of doctors including Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent Bone and Joint Hospital, Dr Suhail Ahmad Mir, Medical Superintendent Kashmir Nursing Home Dr Bakhshi Jehangir and Administrator SMHS Hospital, Dr Firdous Ahmad Giri were also present on the occasion.

On the sidelines, the Chairman and CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed handed over the keys of the a modern patient-care ambulance to the Principal GMC to strengthen the infrastructure at GMC and its associated hospital for the welfare of patients under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvez said, “It is a unique coincidence that both J&K Bank and GMC Srinagar are providing excellent services to the 95% people of Kashmir. Despite huge disruptions, both the institutions are working relentlessly to improve the quality of life of our people. No deterrent is so large to deter the medical professionals of our State to provide not only the basic medical facilities but also the best super specialty tertiary medical care in the Valley within the limited resources available to them at government hospitals. The exemplary patience and dedication of the medical professionals in challenging environment is a lesson for the service industry in our State. ”

Delineating the mission and rationale of collaborations with various institutions in the State, he said, “We are passionately working toward creating an ecosystem of partnership with all the leading Institutions in J&K. Collaboration between organisations and institutions is vital at all levels to create a symbiotic relationship to strengthen the overall contribution to improve the human development index of the State. J&K Bank has over the past few years given priority to actively support the upgradation of the social infrastructure primarily in the health, education, heritage preservation and socially-deprived segments of the society. We are heavily invested in the socio-economic development of the State and I believe that we are indirect beneficiaries of such initiatives which augment the well being of our people.”

Describing Principal GMC Samia Rashid as an extraordinary physician and administrator commanding a deep respect in the society due to her contributions in the field of medicine the

Chairman extolled the role of three women Principals of GMC for their contribution in building the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samia Rashid expressed immense gratitude toward the management of J&K Bank and lauded the chairman for proactively supporting the medical institutions and the fraternity in every possible way.

She described the role of J&K Bank in the society as huge.

Earlier, the Zonal Head welcomed the invitees and emphasized on the need to forge a lasting relationship between the two institutions to contribute toward the positive transformation of the society.

In the end, the team of doctors led by the Principal GMC visited the state-of-the-art digital lobby of the apex branch housed in the corporate headquarters and got a first-hand experience of the digital banking facilities at display.

The Chairman J&K Bank agreed to the request of the Principal GMC to set up a digital lounge at GMC, Srinagar.







