J&K Bank employees protest in Sopore against SAC decision

Noor ul HaqSopore
Employees of J&K Bank Friday held a protest demonstration at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, against the decision of State Administrative Council (SAC) to turn the bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
Scores of bank employees assembled outside Zonal Head Office Amargarh Sopore and staged a protest demonstration for the protection of the autonomous character of J&K Bank.
The protesting employees demanded revocation of the order passed by the State Administrative Council.
Holding placards and banners, the bank employees threatened to intensify protests if the decision was not revoked.
Calling J&K Bank a collective asset of people of Jammu and Kashmir, the protesting employees said that declaring the bank as a public sector unit is unjustified and it will negatively affect the progress and growth of the bank.