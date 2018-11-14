Horticulture Depttorganises awareness camp-cum-Kissan Mela in Bandipora

BANDIPORA, NOVEMBER 13:
The Department of Horticulture Tuesday held an awareness-cum-kissan mela in Bandipora with an aim to create awareness among orchardists regarding the use of new technologies in improving the produce besides apprising them of the monetary support in terms of subsidies under various schemes.
The camp was presided over by Chief Horticulture Officer Manzoor Ahmad Chief Agriculture Officer Bandipora Mohammad Qasim and other officers of the department.
On the occasion officials informed the fruit growers about several schemes in operation for the upliftment of Horticulture sector. Orchardists from Horticulture Zone Bandipora and Aloosa participated in the Mela and interacted with the officials besides discussing threadbare about the implementation of various schemes. Officials urged the orchardists to use the latest scientific technique to increase their production.
During the camp, the department had put various agricultural tools on sale at subsidized rates. Several authorized fruit growers purchased agricultural tools, machinery and equipment of their choice for its utilization for the management of their orchards so as to produce quality fruit and crops for better returns amid competition in the terminal markets. “Their cases were instantly processed for the release of subsidy through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) system,” said an official.
Chief Horticulture Officer Manzoor Ahmad said they are providing subsidies to the orchardists on the machines they purchase as per their requirement and later transfer the subsidy amount to their account through DBT. He said a number of Rs 80.25 lakhs have been earmarked as assistance for distribution among fruit growers on the purchase of machinery and equipment in Bandipora district during the current financial year. He said similar awareness programs are scheduled to be held in Sonawari as well.