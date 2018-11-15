Hope Disability Centre, 92.7 FM celebrates Children’s Day

Srinagar, Nov 14:
Hope Disability Centre in collaboration with 92.7 big FM and Information Department today organized the morning show with 92.7 Big FM to celebrate Children’s Day.
The specially-abled children participated in the event and expressed their views on radio. On the occasion Executive Director, Hope Disability Centre emphasized the need to organise more such inclusive events that can boost the morale of children with disabilities and thereby help in their mainstreaming. He also reiterated the need to give children with disabilities equal opportunities to express themselves and to showcase their talent.
Bags and stationery sponsored by Oscar Publications were also distributed among the participants.