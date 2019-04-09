About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Highway closure order disaster for people, economy: KCCI

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI) has expressed its anguish over the closure of highway for two days.
Addressing the media here, President KCCI Sheikh Aashiq said that the order to ban the traffic movement has been objected to by all stakeholders and there is a collective demand, by one and all, for its revocation.
“Modifications to the order and establishing of helpline numbers have brought no relief. It is a disaster for the common man and for our economy,” he said.
Ashiq said that it is the responsibility of the State to devise a mechanism which does not interfere with the movement of civilian traffic and disrupt normal life.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir State are now being asked to delete Wednesday’s and Sunday’s from their day to day lives,” Aashiq said.
He said that daily routines are important in all societies but assume critical importance in our situation of admitted economic stress.
“The order is ill conceived, bereft of logic and suffers from multiple infirmities,” he said.
KCCI said it indicates scant regard for the rights of people and relies on the use of force and both are condemnable.
Aashiq added that the issuance of the order itself is an acknowledgement about the situation not being conducive for holding of elections.
“We urge the Election Commission to consider the wisdom of holding elections in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation,” he said.
He said that holding the entire population hostage for conducting of a democratic exercise is in itself a contradiction.
“The implementation of the order has caused irreparable losses to our economy especially tourism and horticulture,” President said.
KCCI President said that business establishments and offices along the National Highway have been forcibly closed as a consequence of the ban.
“Normal life has been disrupted and the present condition of the National Highway prevents it from catering to the volume of normal traffic,” he said.
He added that it is frequently closed or only one way traffic allowed.
“The distance of around 270 kms takes 15 to 20 hours. Reducing two days in a week will add to the existing chaos,” he further added.
Aashiq said that the order has created tension and anxiety in the population and there is every possibility of the situation getting out of control.
“We urges the Governor to reconsider, in public interest, the decision of banning civilian movement,” Aashiq further.

