Geelani bereaved

SRINAGAR:
Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, son-in-law of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani passed away on Tuesday at SKIMS Soura after a prolonged illness.
According to press release issued here, Makhdoomi, a resident of Dooru Sopore was not keeping well from some time. Makhdoomi, who was more than 65 years of age was detected with cancer in the abdomen and was being treated for last more than one year.
Husband of Geelani’s eldest of daughters, Shafeeqa also over 60 years of age, Mukhdoomi is survived by two sons and two daughters. While both his daughters are married and settled, one of his sons is a computer operator and another is doing his own business. Family said they are in the process of taking his mortal remains home. “It seems difficult that we may be laying him to rest tonight,” Naseem Geelani, the youngest of Geelani’s sons said. “Most probably the funeral prayers would be held at around 10 am on Wednesday.”
A spokesman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrie said he was deeply pained over the loss of Geelani’s son in law and has paid his heartfelt condolences.