Ganai visits Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) shrine

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai today visited the shrine of Sufi Saint, Hazrat Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) here at Sonawar.

Advisor who is also Chairman of the Muslim Wakf Board was accompanied by Vice-Chairman of the Board GR Sufi and other officials of the Wakf board.

During his visit, Advisor took stock of the facilities available there. He visited the site for construction of the new ablution facilities for males and females besides he directed for preparation of DPR for the construction of residential quarters for the staff and security personnel.

The Administrators of the shrine apprised him about the various issues faced by the devotees. The Advisor advised the Wakf officials for taking note of each of the demand and meeting the same on priority basis. He stressed for maintenance of cleanliness and proper upkeep of the shrine and adjacent mosque.

On the occasion, the Advisor prayed for peace, progress and tranquillity in the State of J&K.