Fire breaks out along LoC in Mankote, mines explode

May 07, 2019 | Agencies

Several landmines have exploded along the Line of Control after devastating fire broke out in Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The fire broke out close to the fence on Monday due to heavy shelling and unprovoked firing by the Pakistan and it spread to nearby parts of the border by this afternoon,” official sources here said.

They said that the fire covered a larger area along the LoC, which put Army personnel guarding forward posts on alert.