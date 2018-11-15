FCSCA storekeeper gets 3 years imprisonment in embezzlement case

SRINAGAR:
Court on Wednesday awarded three years imprisonment and fine of Rs 5000 to an employee of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in an 11 year old embezzlement case at a government ration outlet at Lethpora village of Pulwama.
Judicial Magistrate, Fozia Paul awarded three years imprisonment and fine of Rs 5000 to Abdul Majid Khan, who was storekeeper at Lethpora gowdon in 2007, for embezzlement of government property.
The case history reveals that a complainant was lodged before police on 04.05.2007 where in it was stated that around 1771646(seventeen lakh seventy one thousand six hundred and forty six) empty gunny bags of government were missing from a government gowdon in Lethpora , which were in the custody and possession of Storekeeper Abdul Majid Khan and Assistant Store keeper Manzoor Ahmad Khan.
The complaint further reveals that the said persons misappropriated the government property due to which the food and supplies department received huge loss. “A case FIR was lodged against the accused and the investigation commenced in the case. The investigating officer visited the spot, prepared the site plan, seized record and also recorded the statements of the witness’s u/s 161 of Cr.P.C and 164-A of Cr.P.C. Moreover, a special team was constituted by the Department of food and supplies comprising of Assistant Director Enforcement and Assistant Director City who were to submit the report in respect of empty gunny bags. The special team submitted its enquiry report to the food and supplies department, wherein they submitted that the accused storekeepers have embezzled 1771646(seventeen lakh seventy one thousand six hundred and forty six) of gunny bags, “the case history reveals.