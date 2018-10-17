Fatehkadal gunfight: KU suspends class work

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
University of Kashmir has suspension of class work on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to prevent law and order problem in the aftermath of gunfight between militants and government forces at Fatehkadal area of Srinagar.
A university Spokesperson said "the class work in Kashmir University has been suspended today in the interest of peace and order inside the university campus today.”
Three militants and a police were killed in a gunfight at Fatehkadal area in the wee hours today.