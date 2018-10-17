About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

October 17, 2018


Fatehkadal gunfight: KU suspends class work

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

University of Kashmir has suspension of class work on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to prevent law and order problem in the aftermath of gunfight between militants and government forces at Fatehkadal area of Srinagar.

A university Spokesperson said "the class work in Kashmir University has been suspended today in the interest of peace and order inside the university campus today.”

Three militants and a police were killed in a gunfight at Fatehkadal area in the wee hours today.

