Electricity restored in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
Electricity was restored in north Kashmir's Bandipora town on Sunday.
The power supply was restored within 21 hours after it was snapped in Saturday after heavy snowfall.
An official told Rising Kashmir that they have kept the outlet switches off to recheck the LT lines in the area.
"Power restored upto Ajar receiving station Bandipora. It has been a long night for men in field. Thanks everyone for bearing" tweets DC Bandipora Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
(Representational picture)