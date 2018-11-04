About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Electricity restored in Bandipora

Published at November 04, 2018 12:12 PM 0Comment(s)1716views


Electricity restored in Bandipora

M T Rasool  

Bandipora

Electricity was restored in north Kashmir's Bandipora town on Sunday. 

The power supply was restored within 21 hours after it was snapped in Saturday after heavy snowfall.

An official told Rising Kashmir that they have kept the outlet switches off to recheck the LT lines in the area. 

"Power restored upto Ajar receiving station Bandipora. It has been a long night for men in field. Thanks everyone for bearing" tweets DC Bandipora Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top