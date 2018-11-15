Educate farmers to deal with present weather: Director Agriculture directs CAOs

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 14
Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi today asked the Chief Agriculture Officers (CAOs) of concerned districts of Kashmir Division to educate the farmers to deal with the present weather situation.
He said that farmers need moral support in addition to technical guidance under prevailing conditions in order to tackle the situation emerged out of the present scenario.
The director expressed these views while addressing a teleconferencing with the CAOs of Kashmir Division. He asked the officers to assess the situation and maintain digital records of the impact of present weather scenario on the agriculture sector.
Andrabi highlighted the importance of devising a strategy in regards with upcoming Kharief season so that the losses caused due to recent snowfall could be met out to some extent.
Andrabi asked the officers to organise on-farm training programmes for farmers where special impetus should be given to weather oriented situation management. “The farmers should be well equipped with adequate technologies to coup up with the scenario emerging out of unprecedented weather conditions,” he said.
Director called upon the officers to work with close coordination with the allied department so that the farmers’ interest could be served under all circumstances.