Editors Guild of India suspends MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal

AgenciesNew Delhi
Editors Guild of India has suspended former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar until the defamation case he filed against Ramani is concluded.
The Guild has also suspended one of its past presidents and former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Tarun Tejpal over allegations of sexual misconduct.
"The Guild had sought the views of its Executive Committee (EC) on what action should be taken against MJ Akbar, a dormant member at present and one of its past president, Tarun Tejpal and Gautam Adhikari (senior journalist) in light of the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against them by several women journalist. A majority of the EC members suggested that the membership of Akbar should be suspended. There was also consensus that Tejpal be suspended too, until the conclusion of his trial and the Guild should write to Adhikari to seek his response.," reads the statement.