About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Editors Guild of India suspends MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal

Published at December 13, 2018 10:05 AM 0Comment(s)738views


Editors Guild of India suspends MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal

Agencies

New Delhi

Editors Guild of India has suspended former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar until the defamation case he filed against Ramani is concluded.

"Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and took the decision on the matter. It has concurred with the majority view that Akbar should be suspended from the Guild till such time that the court case he has filed is concluded," a statement issued by the media body read.

The Guild has also suspended one of its past presidents and former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Tarun Tejpal over allegations of sexual misconduct.

"The Guild had sought the views of its Executive Committee (EC) on what action should be taken against MJ Akbar, a dormant member at present and one of its past president, Tarun Tejpal and Gautam Adhikari (senior journalist) in light of the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against them by several women journalist. A majority of the EC members suggested that the membership of Akbar should be suspended. There was also consensus that Tejpal be suspended too, until the conclusion of his trial and the Guild should write to Adhikari to seek his response.," reads the statement.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top