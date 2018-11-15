DSEK inspects exam centers in Pulwama, Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Nov 14:
Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo along with District Development Commissioner Pulwama G M Dar and District Development Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various examination centres where 10th and 11th class examinations are going on and took stock of facilities provided to the students.
The official spokesperson said in Pulwama Director School Education and DDC Pulwama visited exam centres at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Pulwama and Govt Higher Secondary Institute Rajpora. During the inspection, Director School Education interacted with the students and the supervisory staff besides reviewing the arrangements including lighting and heating facilities. On the occasion, students apprised the Director regarding arrangements and expressed satisfaction over lighting, seating and heating arrangements made by the department.
In Shopian, Director School Education and DDC Shopian also visited various examination centres to take stock of the facilities provided to the students. DDC Shopian reiterated that District administration had already made sufficient arrangements for the smooth conduct of Board examinations in the District and today have achieved desired results in conducting these exams in a transparent and fair manner.
Meanwhile, Director School Education said that due to unprecedented weather conditions, students of the valley faced a lot of problems in some areas, but the department of education tried its best to provide all relevant facilities to the students in exam centres to ensure fair examination. He thanked District administrations of the twin districts for their coordination and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the examination and proper heating, seating and lighting arrangements made in all exam centres.