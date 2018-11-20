Digitization of land records to improve record maintenance system: Vyas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas Monday visited Central Revenue Record Room Complex Bemina to inspect the progress of implementation of Land Records Modernization Programme.
The Advisor was informed that scanning, preservation of revenue documents, data entry of latest Jamabandi and updation with latest mutation records besides digitization of maps with latest data is been done in the complex.
The Regional Director Survey and Land Record gave a detailed outlook of the digitalization programme to the Advisor. He said that Department has hired the services of RAM TECH Software India and assigned the job of scanning, computerization of various old revenue records besides settlement operations to the Agency.
The Advisor was told that they are using satellite Data Processing for preparation of High Resolutions Ortho rectified Imagery besides setting-up of State-wide geodetic control network in line with national frame for survey reference.
On the occasion Vyas stressed that Revenue Department must complete the task of digitization of land records in a time bound manner.
He said whole operation has been taken up under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DLRMP).
He hoped that computerization would ensure better land record management, minimize land disputes and enhance the overall land record maintenance system in State.
The Advisor exhorted upon the officers to adhere to the timeline of settlement targets and contribute in the preparation of reliable revenue records in the State.
Vyas directed the officers of revenue department to prepare proper catalog of all books related to settlement.