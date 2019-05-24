DG BSF meets Governor

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rajni Kant Mishra, Director General, Border Security Force, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Mishra briefed Governor about the functioning of the BSF in J&K and discussed various issues connected with internal and external security and smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2019.

Governor lauded the role being played by the BSF in effectively guarding the international border of the country.