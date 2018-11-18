DC Pulwama urges for cooperative movement in district

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, November 17:
In order to celebrate the 65th cooperative week in Pulwama, the Department of Cooperatives today organized a function at DC office complex Pulwama in which District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama G.M Dar was the chief guest.
On the occasion, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Pulwama highlighted the achievements and said that the department has attained remarkable business turn out in different sectors in the district. He revealed that the cooperative department will bring various other businesses like the sale of sugar, fruits, vegetables, timber, cattle and poultry feed and construction material within its ambit in near future.
While speaking on the occasion, DDC highlighted the role and significance of cooperative department in marketing and overall socio-economic development of people. He said that the need of the hour is to revitalize the cooperatives so that more people can be associated with the cooperative movement to provide services to the common people on reasonable rates. DDC assured every support to the cooperatives for further success and growth. Moreover, Dar added that cooperatives should strive for providing employment to educated youth and should argument the income members of cooperative societies. He urged upon the stakeholders to usher a diary movement in Pulwama.
Several experts and speakers enlightened the importance, duty, role and functioning of cooperatives and shared their success stories before the audience.
Joint director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical officer, Principal Government Degree College for Women, District Information Officer and members of cooperative societies attended the function.