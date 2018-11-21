CS felicitates people on Eid-e-Milad

Jammu:
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has extended felicitations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and expressed the hope that the auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, prosperity and progress in the State.
The Chief Secretary directed all the line departments to ensure all requisite arrangements are put in place for smooth conduct of the festival. He issued directions to the PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply at all the venues where large congregations are expected to facilitate the devotees.