Counting of votes underway for civic polls in J&K

Srinagar

Counting of votes for the recently concluded Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections started in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The counting, government officials said, started at 8: am and was currently under process.

They said all the results would be declared later in the day.

For the Srinagar municipal corporation, the counting underway at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.

Similarly, for the Jammu municipal corporation the counting is being held at the Polytechnic Institute, Bikram Chowk.

For the rest of the municipal bodies, the counting is talking place at the respective district headquarters.

Officials said that adequate arrangements have been put in place all across the state to the smooth counting of votes.

