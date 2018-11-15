‘Cooperative Week’ celebrated in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 14:
Department of Cooperatives, Udhampur celebrated 65th Cooperative Week in Udhampur on Wednesday.
According to an official, the theme of the event was ‘Inclusive Growth & Good Governance through Cooperatives for Rural Prosperity’ in which flag was hoisted by Deputy Registrar Dr. Pardeep Singh.
While addressing the gathering, Dr. Singh highlighted the achievements and importance of the Day.
Deputy Registrar said that the Cooperative movement is meant to help the poor and downtrodden sections especially the rural population of India.
“In district Udhampur many services are being provided to the rural as well as urban population like distribution of K. Oil, Ration Fertilizer and credit facility.”
He further instructed to all the cooperative employees to expand the limits of services to be provided to the public and to organize awareness programme in their respective areas of service.