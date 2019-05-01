Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday said that it was Congress that destroyed the possibility of joint resistance to BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the allegation levelled by Congress party that PDP extended its support to BJP in Ladakh, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said that by fielding Karbalai as independent and Spalzar as official candidate, it was Congress that broke the alliance against the BJP in Ladakh region of the state.

Akhtar said that the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir has become a major "facilitator" in dividing "secular" votes only because some of its leaders had "petty interests" and "personal stakes" involved.

Akhtar added that Ladakh is just an extension of what Congress party did in rest of the state. “Now Mir (State Congress Chief) is audaciously blaming others. To run with the hare and hunt with the hound forms the core strategy of Congress. That is how they facilitated BJP in 2014 also,” Akhtar said.