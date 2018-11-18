Congress condoles demise of Haji G R Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
Expressing profound grief over the passing away of Congress leader Haji Gh. Rasool Mir (90), who breathed his last in Dooru (Anantnag) Saturday, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir has conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family, describing the passing away of “legendary” Mir as a great loss to people especially to the Congress party.
In a statement, G A Mir said Haji Gulam Rasool Mir was a close confidante of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had been visiting her frequently. The octogenarian leader (Mir) was also close associate of former chief minister Syed Mir Qasim and would advise him on socio-political developments both at National and State level, from time to time, Mir said.
“I have no words to expresses my grief over the passing away of octogenarian Congress leader, who had contributed immensely to the overall development of the State,” Mir said in his condolence message.
Recalling the services rendered by Lt Haji Gh. Rasool, Mir while paying tributes said that the departed leader was known for his leadership qualities, who served the people of the State to the best of his abilities, leaving no stone unturned to empower poor and downtrodden people.