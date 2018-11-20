CJ administers oath to new HC judge

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 19:
Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, administered oath of office to Justice Rajesh Bindal as Judge of the J&K High Court at a swearing-in-ceremony organized here Monday.
Chief Justice congratulated the new Judge and wished him a successful tenure ahead.
Justice Bindal, a senior Judge, has been appointed as Judge of J&K High Court following his transfer from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Justice Bindal was administered the oath after the High Court’s Registrar General Sanjay Dhar read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India. He also read the Letter of Authorization issued by Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, authorizing Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed Judge.
The oath ceremony was attended by Justice DSThakur, Justice TashiRabstan, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Advocate General DC Raina, Principal Secretary Home, RKGoyal, Law Secretary, Abdul Majid Bhatt, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP, Jammu, Dr SD Singh, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Vinod Chatterjee Koul, besides former Judges, President Bar Association Jammu, B S Slathia, Officers of the registry, senior advocates and office-bearers of High Court Bar Association.