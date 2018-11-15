Changing Islamic names of cities disastrous for secular India: Yaseen

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen has strongly condemned decision of the UP cabinet to change Islamic names of its two more cities Faizabad and Allahabad adding that rightwing lobby has launched a sustained campaign to rename Muslim and Islamic names of historical places in various areas of the country, in a vain effort to convert secular India into a Hindu Rashtra . He has cautioned that this sinister campaign was fraught with disastrous consequences on the secular and democratic credentials of the country.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Hakeem Yaseen said that changing Islamic names of historical places and cities would tarnish the democratic and secular image of India at the international level. He said changing Islamic names of historical places for vote bank politics speaks volumes about the political bankruptcy of the rightwing and fringe elements adding that historical facts could not be distorted by such a “cheap mindset”. He said changing Islamic names of cities seems a ploy to browbeat a particular minority community and create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in them. He said the country has centuries-old strong and harmonious communal foundation which cannot be shaken by “the cheap designs”.
Maintaining that communal harmony was the hallmark of the rich ethos of Indian polity, Hakeem Yaseen has called upon the Indian intelligentsia and civil society to rise to the occasion to protect the secular credentials of the country from the onslaught of communal forces and uphold countries centuries old traditions of brotherhood and amity. He has ridiculed right-wing parties for allegedly swooping down too low to divide communities on religion basis for vote bank politics, notwithstanding the fact that it was detrimental for the sovereignty and integrity of the country.