Capacity building workshop for Education Deptt officers held at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
A two-day Capacity Building workshop for the officers of State Education Department concluded at University of Kashmir here on Tuesday,
The program was organized by the Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir in collaboration with the School Education Department, Govt. of J&K.
According to the organizers of the event the program is part of the ongoing study on Social Audit of Mid Day Meal Scheme in Kashmir Division.
The workshop was inaugurated by Justice (Retd.) B. A. Kirmani who presented his keynote address titled Transparency and Accountability in Government Schemes. Justice Kirmani and emphasized on the individual transparency and accountability of each stakeholder of any scheme at their own levels.
All the Zonal Educational Officers of District Budgam and Ganderbal participated in the workshop.
The program was also attended by senior officers of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir, research scholars and students from the Department of Social Work.
The valedictory function was also attended by Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo and Dean Research, KU, Prof. Zaffar A, Reshi along with faculty members of the Department of Social Work, KU.
In his special address, Dr Itoo assured to respond positively on the recommendations made by the Social Audit Report prepared by Department of Social Work.
Prof Zaffar Reshi in his valedictory speech stressed on the evaluation of Government Schemes so as to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency.
Dr. Shazia Manzoor, Coordinator of the Department, presented the welcome address whereas .Dr Aadil Bashir in his special remarks reflected upon some of the key observations made during the two day workshop.