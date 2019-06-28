Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The militant who was killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Gund Checkpora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning has been identified.



Police spokesman said that the slain militant who has been identified as Zarar, a Pakistan national, was affiliated with the proscribed militant outfit JeM.



The spokesman added that it was a "clean operation" and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.

[Representational Pic]