BJP former MLA Gagan Bhagat joins NC

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
Expelled BJP leader and Ex-MLA from RS Pura Gagan Bhagat on Thursday joined National Conference (NC) in presence of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The joining programme was organized at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu where Farooq Abdullah and provincial president, Devinder Singh Rana among other officials were also present.
Bhagat was expelled by the BJP from the basic membership for his alleged anti-party activities few days after he pointed fingers towards the State leadership of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.
He supported the Article 35A and Article 370