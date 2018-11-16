Bharat petroleum rolls out mobile medical van under CSR

Advisor Kumar, CS flag off
JAMMU, NOVEMBER 15:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar and Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam jointly flagged-off Mobile Medical Van (MMV) today.
The MMV was provided by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to treat the patients in the rural areas of Jammu.
The Mobile Medical Unit shall be operated by Work Hard foundation, an international chain in Healthcare, who have been assigned the contract by BPCL to cater to the rural population with a monitoring mechanism to track the health care of masses.
The MMV shall be equipped with basic diagnostic equipment and medicines apart from a qualified doctor with paramedical staff.
Rajesh Sharma Territory Manager BPCL, J&K, said that initially 25,000 people will be covered by the MMV. He also briefed that such MMVs are already a success in many other states and a lot of rural population is benefitted by such a healthcare initiate under CSR.
Other initiatives of Bharat Petroleum under CSR in J&K comprise providing funds to remote government schools in Rajouri for upgradation of smart learning facilities, construction of community toilets in Leh and provision of lighting in Tulip Garden at Srinagar.
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr. Sameer Matoo and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.