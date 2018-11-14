About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bad condition of link roads irks residents in Kangan

Published at November 14, 2018 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)444views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

 Bad condition or roads has irked residents in of Wangat area in Kangan tehsil of central Kashmirs Ganderbal district complaining that authorities have failed to undertake any repair works.
The residents said the dilapidated conditions of the link roads in the area are causing them lot of inconveniences.
Residents claimed that the concerned authorities have failed to macadamize link.
Residents have appealed to “Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and concerned authorities to look into the matter so that roads are blacktopped.

