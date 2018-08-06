Article 35-A row: Train services remain suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service has been suspended for the second day on Monday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for a two-day strike against any move to weaken the Article 35 A.
The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on Monday (August 6) a number of writ petitions challenging Article 35 A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state.
The Article provides special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.
An advisory was received from the police on Saturday to suspend all trains in the Kashmir valley for two days, Sunday and Monday, a senior railway official said.
Therefore, he said, no train will chug on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir.