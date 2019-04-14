Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

April 14, 2019 | Agencies

An army Major who was injured critically last Saturday night after he slipped into a deep gorge in upper reaches of Kumkadi forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district succumbed to injuries.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar confirmed to a local news agency that the officer of Major rank succumbed in army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar today late in the afternoon.



The Army Major namely Vikash Singh (30) of 57 RR A Coy was injured critically after he slipped into the gorge during a patrol in Kumkadi area of Haihama adjacent to Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late last night.



The officer was initially shifted to military hospital Drugmulla from where he was later reffered to 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar where he later succumbed.

[Representational Pic]