Army allegedly thrashes villagers after IED blast in Pulwama's Trichal

Javid SofiPulwama
Residents of Trichal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district accused Army of beating villagers after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the village Thursday night.
Theyalleged that soon after the IED blast Army men entered into many houses and thrahsed several villagers.
Doctors at district hospital Pulwama said that they received around 20 villagers from Trichal with beating marks and fractures.
However, According to doctors none has suffered serious injury. Police official said that they were ascertaining the details regarding the incident.
On Thursday night seven Army men were injured in an IED blast triggered by militants when an armoured vehicle was crossing a bridge on Trichal-Lassipora road.