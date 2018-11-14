Animal Husbandry Deptt to start vaccination in Bandipora from Nov 26

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, NOVEMBER 13:
The Department of Animal Husbandry (AH) Bandipora will start a vaccination campaign against Foot-and-Mouth Disease among cattle in the district from this month on November 26.
This was given out in a meeting chaired by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Bandipora Dr Altaf Hussain Kangoo. The meeting was held to review the Foot-and-Mouth Disease Control program in the district. It was attended by senior veterinary surgeons, technical officers and other officers of the department.
The meeting was informed that at least one lakh cattle will be vaccinated during the vaccination campaign and will continue for a month.
It was decided that pre-vaccination sera collection shall be undertaken in 10 villages of the district including Chewa, SK Bala, Aloosa, Nathpora, Sunderwani, TA Shah, Asham, Wangpora, Dawar and Kunzalwan.
Officials informed that the vaccination shall come to an end after 30 days, while as post-vaccination sera monitoring shall be held to know the immune status of vaccinated cattle.
Kangoo said before the vaccination campaign, the department will launch an awareness campaign among the people in Bandipora and Sonawari subdivision so that they can get their cattle vaccinated on time.